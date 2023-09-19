Police to prison for interceptions of former Sarabia employees

The Prosecutor’s Office presented four members of the National Police before a guarantee control judge, including a captainand Mayor and two patrol carsaccused of being involved in a case of alleged illegal interceptions of two former employees of the former Chief of Staff of the Presidency, Laura Sarabia Torres, and two people close to one of the employees.

According to investigations, the captain Carlos Andrés Correa Loaiza and the patrolman Jhon Fredi Morales Cardenas they would have presented false reports before a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations of Quibdó, Chocó, in January of this year. The reports, supported by false testimony from an alleged human source, would have led the prosecutor to authorize the intercepstations of two telephone lines that were believed to belong to collaborators of the ‘Gulf Clan’but in reality They were Sarabia’s former employees Torres.

Subsequently, Mayor Alfonso Quinchanegua Quinchanegua and patrolman Dana Alejandra Canizales Bonilla would have presented police reports to a prosecutor from the Theft Unit of the Police Section. Bogota, requesting authorization to intercept the communications of three people. These people, who were believed to be dangerous members of a criminal group, They were the ex-nanny of the son of Sarabia Torres and two friends close to her. It is alleged that the uniformed officers presented erroneous information to prosecutors to obtain these authorizations.

The four former police officers are accused of committing the crimes of ideological falsehood in aggravated public document, procedural fraud and illicit violation of communications. In addition, Mayor Quinchanegua Quinchanegua and patrol officer Canizales Bonilla face an additional charge of material falsity in public document aggravated. None of the defendants accepted the charges brought against them.

A guarantee control judge issued a security measure in the prison establishment for Captain Carlos Andrés Correa Loaiza, patrolman Jhon Fredi Morales Cárdenas and mayor Alfonso Quinchanegua Quinchanegua. For her part, a non-custodial measure was imposed on patrol officer Dana Alejandra Canizales Bonilla.

