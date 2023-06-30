Police violence in France: riots again – hundreds of arrests – news

For the third night in a row, there have been riots in the Paris area and elsewhere in France after the death of a youth during a police check. Cars and houses were set on fire, shops were looted and emergency services attacked. 40,000 police officers were mobilized nationwide on Friday night to curb the violence. Government circles said there had been more than 400 arrests.

The police officer who fired the fatal shot at 17-year-old Nahel H. has been in custody since Thursday. Also on Thursday there was a funeral march of 6,000 participants in Nanterre, where the youth was shot. There, too, there were clashes between protesters and the police. How did the shot at the youth come about on Tuesday? And why is there so much police violence in France? Questions and answers.

How did the deadly police shot, which is also shown in a video, come about?

During traffic control in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning, a police motorcycle patrol stopped a car with three people. A video verified by broadcaster France Info shows one of the officers pointing his gun at the level of the driver’s door in the stationary car.

The situation appears to be under control and there are no signs of hectic movement. When the 17-year-old suddenly drives off at the wheel, the officer fires at the youngster at close range, fatally hitting him in the chest.

The car then drives a few meters further and finally rams a roadblock. A passenger, also a minor, is arrested and later released. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the other passenger fled.