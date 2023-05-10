Police was stealing on the day of his rest

A National Police agent was captured in flagrante delicto in the 7 de agosto sector in Bogotá, after committing the robbery of a van on 66th street with carrera 30.

The most surprising thing is that the uniformed man took advantage of his day off to commit crimes, according to what was reported by Caracol news‘ ‘Ojo de la noche’.

According to said media, the alleged thief was on board a motorcycle that was apparently for official use, but it would be an altered vehicle, since the identification number belonged to that of a private motorcycle. In addition, a weapon was found in the trunk of the motorcycle with four magazines and 72 ammunition, the serial number of which had been erased.

At the time of his arrest, the police officer was dressed in the institution’s clothing, had a bulletproof vest, and was armed. The stolen van was recovered a few blocks south of the city, where authorities surprised three other criminals who apparently managed to escape.

The thieves who escaped continue to be sought by the authorities, who are carrying out operations to find their whereabouts. Meanwhile, the captured agent is under investigation and would face charges for theft, illegal possession of weapons.

This incident has generated great concern and discomfort among the public, who expect forceful action from the authorities to eradicate corruption and crime that has been affecting the security of the city in recent times. The National Police has reiterated its commitment to the fight against crime and has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the investigations to clarify the facts.