It seems better to the senior official to transfer this institution to the Ministry of Justice, because this portfolio defines the State’s criminal policy.

The Minister of Justice and Law, Néstor Osuna, said in radio statements that a study is being carried out on the possibility of transferring the National Police to that portfolio, with the aim of “being the best ally of the citizen. That is what we want and that is where the reforms will go”.

In 1953, in the Government of General Gustavo Rojas Pinilla, the Police passed from the Ministry of Government, to form an active part of the then Ministry of War, today of National Defense, as the fourth component of the general command of the Armed Forces, with a budget and own organization. The argument for that decision was based on the fact that the Police had become politicized.

Today, the Petro Government wants to transfer the police institution from the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Justice, a proposal made during the presidential campaign.

In this regard, Minister Osuna stated that the conclusions of the respective analysis are awaiting after Easter; however, “it seems that the best thing would be to transfer it to the Ministry of Justice, because the Ministry of Justice defines the State’s criminal policy, because it is the one that articulates relations with the judiciary,” he said.

He explained that the uniformed officers are intended to be the great allies of the citizen, either when a problem arises or when security needs to be guaranteed, since they are an instrument to resolve these situations. For this, it is necessary to advance in reforms to modernize the institution.

In this regard, the minister explained that the aforementioned study “will shed the ideas of a Police much closer to the citizenry, that the best friend of the pedestrian is the Police.”

According to Osuna, the study contemplates providing tools in the training of police officers, such as being professionals in conflict resolution and having sufficient skills so that, by exercising their authority, “citizens know that they can trust if they have a coexistence problem.” .