Six uniformed officers were captured who would be involved in a false operation against drug trafficking in Pereira. In March 2022, the uniformed officers even advanced the demolition of a property due to videos recorded by the same police force in which it was reported to be a house of vice.

Among the policemen who are in the investigation process are the commander in charge of the Cúcuta Police, Colonel Carlos Andrés García Suarez, in the company of Major César Alfonso Bohórquez Salcedo and other uniformed officers who allegedly participated in said actions.

All the captures occurred because they would have been presented irregularities in the demolition operation of a house located in the center of the municipalityaccording to the authorities for being a supposed pot of vice.

This would have been carried out within the framework of a series of actions that were being carried out against drug trafficking throughout the country, however, after the demolition of the house, the owners of the property denounced that there was no drug store there.

The inhabitants of said house denounced that they were notified with an order to demolish the house issued by the police inspection, this would have been given under the argument of threat of ruins, but not in relation to being a pot of vice as it was exposed at the time.

To date, the uniformed officers related to these actions in Pereira have been captured, everything is being evaluated by judge 167 of the military and police criminal investigation because everything was given by an order issued by the military criminal justice system and not by ordinary justice.

Among the crimes for which the defendants are accused are ideological falsehood in a public document, procedural fraud, abuse of authority and prevarication by omission, this would be determined by the judge who is conducting the investigation.