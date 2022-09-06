IVREA. The electoral campaign for the political elections of 25 September has come to life and Mauro Berruto, member of the national secretariat of the Democratic Party and leading candidate for the proportional to the chamber of deputies in the Piedmont 1 – P 02 college, made a stop, on Saturday 3, at gazebo set up in Corso Botta by the local section of the party. “Sport and politics, same commitment” is the slogan of his campaign. “My claim is SuLeManiche, meaning that any result can only be achieved through teamwork”, clarified Berruto, who was the head of the men’s volleyball team that won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. the only sport in which it is mandatory to pass the ball – he adds – here, in the face of the vocation of the right to personalize everything with a surname within the electoral symbol, the strength of the pd lies precisely in being progressive, an advocate of idea that only thanks to the individual contribution put at the service of a team can goals be achieved. It is dangerous to entrust the fate of a country to strong characters, and history has taught us this. The Democratic Party is the only one who still defends the idea of ​​community and Ivrea had an extraordinary example of this principle in Adriano Olivetti, a “lay saint” capable of leaving us an absolute heritage that needs to be recounted and regenerated today ». The maternal part of his family is originally from Romano Canavese. “I spent the summers of my childhood there, so – he says – this land is close to my heart, despite the fact that today the redefinition of the colleges, linked to the reduction of parliamentarians, weakens the link between representatives and the territory”. The Piemonte 1 – P 02 college has 289 municipalities. Three key points on Berruto’s agenda: «First the environment. We cannot give our children a worse planet than the one we received from our parents because it would represent a great social injustice. Then the social rights. The world of work is affected by the perfect storm: pandemic, economic crisis, price increases. The Democratic Party provides feasible proposals to get out of it, also aimed at an efficient school and public health system to be proud of. Finally, civil rights. To every voter who goes to the polls, and who wants to live in a civilized country, I only evoke the image of the parliamentary right that rejoices at the lack of approval of the Zan bill aimed at protecting the disabled from discrimination as well. ” On Monday, Debora Serracchiani is expected to arrive in Ivrea.

