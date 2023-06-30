Policy options in Latin America

The country models that politicians traditionally offered us were characterized as left or right, and those were the options we had to vote for. In essence, the left’s vision assumed more state intervention in the lives of citizens, while the right preferred a state that did as little as possible, leaving the rest to market forces. The first guarantees people a minimum of security in the satisfaction of basic needs, such as education, health, working conditions, and a little more; By contrast, the right offers the guarantee of economic freedom, so that everyone can grow and prosper according to their own efforts, and to the extent of their possibilities. Along the way, things became more complicated, making the explanation less simple, as a consequence of the incorporation of other elements, which have to do with values ​​that, according to each of these models, society assumed as its own, and that they make a society more or less tolerant, or show more or less empathy for its fellow men. Our position regarding political pluralism, solidarity, individual freedom, the family, procreation, the right to decide whom to love, the right to a dignified death, secularism, environmental protection, and other issues, is what identifies us with one or the other end of the political spectrum.

Contradictions in these models were not lacking -or are not lacking. Some, under the pretext of giving birth to the “free man” -supposedly free from misery-, gave rise to a Leviathan State, which can and does monitor everything, which tells us what we can read and what we are allowed to think , but who is incapable of managing the simplest company without bankrupting it. This model – of “21st century socialism” – has led to the misery and slavery of its peoples. Those who wanted an intervening State found that the State does not know how to create productive jobs, and discovered that the political catechism is as perverse and alienating as the religious catechism. In addition, they found that state handouts, in the form of food bags, “revolution” bonds, or Chavista “missions,” not only did not satisfy their hunger, but rather made them slaves to all-powerful rulers. become the masters of the XXI century, owners of life and death.

On the other hand, those who wanted a smaller state did not want it to be so small that it could not bail out failed banks. They did not want the State to interfere in their business, but they did want to impose religious education, a traditional family model, the ban on abortion, and rule out that a person -who suffers from an incurable disease and cannot fend for himself- can resort to to the help of third parties to end his life.

The growth of social inequality and an impoverished population have made the dividing line between left and right more tenuous, since both are – theoretically – for the growth of the economy to create jobs. Both assume that the market must be regulated, and that, in addition to guaranteeing citizen security and the administration of justice, the State must take care of some minimal social issues. When the difference is only one of nuances, between so many messianic leaders and so many ignoramuses with such credentials, who do you vote for?

The problem is that, in practice, the options are no longer between left and right, but between populism (left or right) and the responsible exercise of power. On the one hand, what we are offered is more security in exchange for a permanent state of emergency -like the Bukele regime-, in which we have to renounce our public liberties and the rule of law. On the other, a State that distributes crumbs (as in Venezuela), while the hierarchs plunder the public treasury.

Although corruption is not an option, the popularity of Cristina Kirchner and the strength of some judges in Argentina are surprising, but the links to drug trafficking that are beginning to emerge in connection with the latest presidential campaign in Colombia do not seem so surprising. Although the traces of Odebrecht’s bribes on the continent are still fresh, those who enjoyed that money have not taken it for granted, and are already in the middle of another presidential campaign. What is impressive is the naturalness with which the coexistence of organized crime and politics has been assumed. It is no longer white collar crime, but politics with a mask. It is as if we had to get used to having to deal with criminals, in the administration of the State or in the judiciary, or as if crime were a normal way of doing politics.

Surely, the key is knowing how to choose. But, in countries like Nicaragua or Venezuela, those in power are careful not only to choose their own candidates, but also those of the opposition. While Nicaragua imprisoned all the candidates who dared to face Daniel Ortega, Nicolás Maduro simply disqualifies them from running for public office. They decide who they compete with, and the conditions in which they compete! They also regulate access to social media. How to vote in those conditions? How to freely choose the person to whom you want to entrust the conduct of state affairs?

Currently, in Latin America, the choice is not between the promises of the left or the right, nor between the populism of one or the other. When the Rule of Law has been dismantled, when the regime of public liberties has been emptied, and when “necessary sergeants” proliferate, the only reasonable option seems to be the defense of democracy. The question is to find someone who embodies it.

