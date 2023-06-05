Polish judicial reform of December 2019 contrary to EU law

Commission reprimanded changes made in December 2019

The dispute was about the Polish judicial reform of December 2019, which the Commission also criticized for affecting the independence of judges. The relevant amending law gives the – now abolished – Disciplinary Body, whose independence and impartiality are not guaranteed, the power to rule on matters directly affecting the status and performance of judges. It also prohibits any national court from reviewing compliance with the Union’s requirements for an independent, impartial tribunal previously established by law and classifies such review as a disciplinary offence. The Chamber of Extraordinary Review and Public Affairs of the Polish Supreme Court is given exclusive jurisdiction over such reviews. In addition, the amending law violates the right to private life and the right to protection of personal data by requiring judges to provide information on their activities in associations or foundations and on their previous membership of a political party. It also provides for the publication of this information. During the proceedings, Poland was sentenced in October 2021 to pay the Commission a fine of one million euros a day. In April 2023, the amount of the fine was halved to €500,000 per day. The effects of these resolutions end with today’s judgment, which concludes the proceedings. However, this does not affect Poland’s obligation to pay the penalty payments owed for the past.

ECJ stresses the value of the rule of law in the Union

The ECJ upheld the action. He underlines first that the value of the rule of law is the very essence of the Union and is reflected in legally binding obligations from which Member States cannot derogate by invoking national provisions or jurisprudence, including constitutional ones.

ECJ confirms: Disciplinary body violates EU law

Referring to its previous case law, the ECJ reiterates its assessment that the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court does not meet the necessary requirements of independence and impartiality. He concludes that the mere prospect for the judges tasked with applying EU law runs the risk of such a body being able to rule on issues relating to their status and exercise of office, in particular by agreeing to be criminally responsible being caught or arrested, or by making decisions about material aspects of the employment, social security or retirement regime applicable to them, that could affect their independence.

Prevention of Polish courts from ECJ submission contrary to EU law

Furthermore, the contested provisions of the amending law could be interpreted as meaning that the disciplinary code applicable to judges and the sanctions provided for therein are used to prevent national courts from assessing whether a court or a judge has complied with the requirements resulting from EU law in reference to effective legal protection is sufficient and, if necessary, to ask the Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling. The measures thus adopted by the Polish legislature are incompatible with the guarantees of access to an independent, impartial tribunal previously established by law. Those guarantees imply that, in certain circumstances, national courts must verify whether they themselves, their judges or other judges or courts comply with the requirements laid down by EU law.

Monopolistic control of effective legal protection incompatible with EU law

Furthermore, it is contrary to EU law for the amending law to confer on a single national body (namely the Chamber of Extraordinary Review and Public Affairs of the Supreme Court) the competence to verify compliance with the essential requirements relating to effective legal protection. Indeed, compliance with those requirements must be guaranteed across the entire material scope of EU law and before all national courts dealing with cases falling within that field. However, the monopolistic control introduced by the amending law, combined with the introduction of the prohibitions and disciplinary offenses mentioned above, contributes to further weakening the fundamental right to effective legal protection enshrined in EU law.

Disclosure obligations violate the right to respect for private life

Furthermore, the national provisions which oblige judges to submit a written statement detailing their possible membership of an association, non-profit foundation or political party and which provide for the publication of that information on the internet infringe the fundamental rights of the judges concerned to protection personal data and respect for private life. In the present case, the publication of information on previous membership of a political party on the Internet is not suitable for achieving the stated aim, which is to increase the impartiality of the judges. As regards the information on the membership of judges in non-profit associations or foundations, this could reveal the religious, political or philosophical convictions of the judges. Their publication on the Internet could allow persons who, for reasons unrelated to the stated general interest objective, wish to know the personal situation of the judge concerned to have free access to that information. Moreover, given the particular context of the measures introduced by the amending law, such publication on the internet is likely to expose judges to the risk of undue stigmatization by unjustifiably distorting their perception, both by the individuals subject to their jurisdiction and by the general public will be affected.