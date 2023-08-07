Political and Legal Committee Mobilizes Study and Discussion on ‘Five Majors’ and ‘Six Breaks and Six Establishments’

Huaibei Municipal Party Committee Holds Mobilization Meeting for Theoretical Study Center Group

On the morning of August 3, the Political and Legal Committee of the Municipal Party Committee in Huaibei held a mobilization meeting for the theoretical study center group. The focus of the meeting was to study and carry out discussions around the requirements of the “Five Majors” and the “Six Breaks and Six Establishments”.

During the meeting, officials called for a conscious unification of thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the provincial and municipal committees. They also emphasized the need to integrate and advance in an integrated manner to form a strong atmosphere of “compare learning to catch up with, create first and strive for excellence”. The ultimate goal is to promote the high-quality development of the municipal legal work in Huaibei.

The meeting particularly emphasized the need to benchmark Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and advanced cities in the province. It was stressed that officials should thoroughly investigate deficiencies and find gaps, focusing on making up for shortcomings and enhancing strengths and weaknesses. To achieve this, it is important to establish goal orientation, identify problems, analyze root causes, and establish lists of problems, responsibilities, and tasks. These lists will enable quick and effective action to make immediate changes, and ultimately improve the quality and efficiency of work.

Furthermore, the meeting stressed the need to change the workstyle and lead by example, encouraging officials to take responsibility and initiative. Loyalty, integrity, diligence, and integrity were emphasized as key traits. The strict adherence to the “ten prohibitions” of political and legal officers in the new era was also highlighted, with a call to put discipline and rules at the forefront.

The meeting also encouraged officials to understand their responsibilities and ensure safety, stability, and an excellent environment. Coordination in the prevention and resolution of major risks and hidden dangers was deemed important. The improvement of the emergency response mechanism was also highlighted to strengthen the iron wall of political security. Ultimately, the meeting aimed to comprehensively improve the modernization level of Huaibei’s political and legal work.

This news article was reported by Fu Tianyi and correspondent Liu Weiwei.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

