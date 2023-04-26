Political and Legal Committee of Xiamen Municipal Party Committee: Test the effect of theme education with actual work performance

□ Learn ideology, strengthen party spirit, emphasize practice and make new achievements

News from our newspaper reporter Zhang Shuqiu Recently, the Political and Legal Committee of the Xiamen Municipal Committee of Fujian Province held a work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, mobilizing and deploying the theme education for the Municipal Committee of the Political and Legal Committee. Li Weihua, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, mobilized Deploy speech. Qiu Taixia, leader of the first tour guidance group of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting to give guidance and give a speech.

The meeting called for strengthening theoretical study, in-depth investigation and research, promoting the modernization of political and legal work, strictly inspecting and rectifying reforms, establishing rules and systems, and in-depth implementation of the action of “strive for excellence, dare to be the first, and strive for effectiveness” so that the theme education It is rich in the characteristics of the times, highlights the characteristics of politics and law, and highlights the characteristics of Xiamen. It will fully perform the duties and missions of maintaining national political security, ensuring overall social stability, promoting social fairness and justice, and ensuring that the people live and work in peace and contentment. Provide solid political and legal guarantees.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to tighten compaction responsibilities, do a good job in overall planning and integration, effectively promote the development of work with theme education, and test the effect of theme education with work performance. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, give full play to the matrix role of political and legal new media, deeply publicize the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial and municipal committees, reflect the progress and effectiveness of thematic education, and create a strong atmosphere of public opinion. It is necessary to insist on seeking practical results, avoid formalism, combine theme education with style construction, and ensure that all tasks of theme education are implemented and achieved practical results.