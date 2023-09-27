Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Reviews Comprehensive Report on First Round of Inspections: Strengthening Party Governance and Promoting Reform

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting on September 27th to review the “Comprehensive Report on the First Round of Inspections of the 20th Central Committee.” Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the important role of inspections in promoting the Party’s self-revolution and comprehensive and strict governance. The first round of inspections of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China demonstrated the Party’s commitment to integrity and innovation in political supervision. It also highlighted the continuous efforts to achieve comprehensive and strict governance of the Party.

The meeting acknowledged the progress made in party building and comprehensive and strict party governance in areas such as state-owned enterprises, finance, and sports. However, it also identified some issues that need to be addressed. The inspected party organizations, especially the main responsible comrades, were urged to take their responsibilities seriously, carry out strict and practical rectifications, and combine the inspection rectification with the education on the theme of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In addition, the meeting emphasized the need to further strengthen the party’s overall leadership through inspection and rectification. The inspected party organizations were urged to improve their political stance and fulfill their responsibilities and missions assigned by the Party Central Committee. The meeting also highlighted the importance of core functions and core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises, as well as the role of financial enterprises in serving the real economy and national strategies.

The meeting stressed the need to coordinate development and security, prevent and resolve major risks, and maintain the bottom line of safety. It also emphasized the importance of comprehensive and strict party governance, with a focus on the responsibilities of the party committee (party group) secretary, the leadership team, and the discipline inspection and supervision agencies. The meeting also called for strengthened efforts in combating corruption, in-depth rectification of the “four styles,” and the use of cases to promote reform and treatment.

The meeting concluded by emphasizing the need to implement the party’s organizational line in the new era, strengthen the construction of leadership teams, cadres, and grassroots party organizations. It also highlighted the importance of utilizing the inspection results to deepen reforms, improve systems, and address both symptoms and root causes.

The meeting also discussed other matters.

