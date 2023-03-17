Home News Political control for the Vías del Samán project
News

Political control for the Vías del Samán project

by admin
Political control for the Vías del Samán project

The Representative to the Chamber, Alejandro García Ríos, summoned the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes González, the Director of the National Institute of Roads (INVÍAS), Juan Alfonso Latorre Uriza, and the Director of Findeter, Ricardo Bonilla, to a debate on political control. with the objective of monitoring the road infrastructure program ‘Vías del Samán’, a strategic project that contributes not only to the development of the coffee region but also of the country, since it seeks to strengthen the connectivity of the roads of the Golden Triangle of Colombia and reinforce and positively impact the mobility of the departments of Quindío, Risaralda, Valle del Cauca, Chocó, Antioquia and Cundinamarca, which promotes national economic competitiveness.

This program, which is projected to be built in a period of 4 years from 2021, had an estimated initial investment of 1.2 billion pesos, which would be financed with the collection of the Cerritos II toll (Risaralda). However, the progress of the works in the projected sections is minimal and the main drawbacks to achieve the financial closure of the project are unknown, in addition to the real value that its execution will entail.

In this way, it is expected that in said political control debate the National Government will present the respective explanations about the inconveniences that have impeded the progress of the program, what has been the use of toll collection resources in these years since it took office. INVIAS and inform citizens of the possible solutions to make this project a reality.

García Ríos assured that “it is estimated that during the last 3 years around 200 billion pesos have been collected from the Cerritos toll and to date we are not clear about how the investment of these resources has occurred. In addition, INVIAS has not obtained with Findeter the necessary resources to carry out the project works that are pending”.

See also  Covid, almost 1,800 new cases in seven days in the Belluno area. Queues at the drive-in for the fourth doses

This project, which seeks to intervene about 350 kilometers of the five road corridors between the department of Risaralda and Valle del Cauca, is essential for the connectivity of the Colombian Pacific with the center of the country and contributes to the sustainable and economic development of Colombia.

You may also like

Xi Jinping’s March 20 visit to Russia and...

Designer, the works of the Museum of the...

Imran Khan’s convoy reached Lahore High Court

Drummond opened a new job opening with a...

Football: Palladino, the offside rule can be changed...

Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series starts tomorrow

Crisis in the gastronomic sector of Cali

Europa League: the draw for the quarterfinals –...

Catholic Church continues day of confessions on the...

The Chemical Brothers on track with an unreleased...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy