The Representative to the Chamber, Alejandro García Ríos, summoned the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes González, the Director of the National Institute of Roads (INVÍAS), Juan Alfonso Latorre Uriza, and the Director of Findeter, Ricardo Bonilla, to a debate on political control. with the objective of monitoring the road infrastructure program ‘Vías del Samán’, a strategic project that contributes not only to the development of the coffee region but also of the country, since it seeks to strengthen the connectivity of the roads of the Golden Triangle of Colombia and reinforce and positively impact the mobility of the departments of Quindío, Risaralda, Valle del Cauca, Chocó, Antioquia and Cundinamarca, which promotes national economic competitiveness.

This program, which is projected to be built in a period of 4 years from 2021, had an estimated initial investment of 1.2 billion pesos, which would be financed with the collection of the Cerritos II toll (Risaralda). However, the progress of the works in the projected sections is minimal and the main drawbacks to achieve the financial closure of the project are unknown, in addition to the real value that its execution will entail.

In this way, it is expected that in said political control debate the National Government will present the respective explanations about the inconveniences that have impeded the progress of the program, what has been the use of toll collection resources in these years since it took office. INVIAS and inform citizens of the possible solutions to make this project a reality.

García Ríos assured that “it is estimated that during the last 3 years around 200 billion pesos have been collected from the Cerritos toll and to date we are not clear about how the investment of these resources has occurred. In addition, INVIAS has not obtained with Findeter the necessary resources to carry out the project works that are pending”.

This project, which seeks to intervene about 350 kilometers of the five road corridors between the department of Risaralda and Valle del Cauca, is essential for the connectivity of the Colombian Pacific with the center of the country and contributes to the sustainable and economic development of Colombia.