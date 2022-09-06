Listen to the audio version of the article

Eventually there will be more than 5,500 (to be exact 5,558) people vying for the political elections on 25 September. They will compete for the 600 seats left in Parliament after the constitutional reform which cut 345 (30%). Which means just over 10 candidates for the chair.

Complete list on the Viminale website

The complete list is published in the special Elections, on the Viminale website. For the Chamber, 1,314 will fight for single-member constituencies and 2,265 for multi-member constituencies: for the Senate, there are 646 candidates for single-member constituencies and 1,197 for multi-member constituencies. For voting abroad, there are 95 candidates for the Chamber and 41 for the Senate. The 35 lists and candidates are listed in the order of the draw carried out at the district / regional level by the offices at the Courts of Appeal, or – in cases where the notification of the draw has not yet been received – in their order of presentation. The update will be carried out as soon as the data relating to all the draws have been acquired.

How the place of the symbols in the cards was decided

As usual, the draw to decide the place of the symbols on the ballots takes place in the courts of appeal. From Palermo to Rome, from Naples to Turin, the offices used the compass to extract the marks of lists and coalitions. For the constituency Lazio 1 on the card the center-left coalition will appear as the third last symbol with the Democratic Party in the first box. Last mark for the center-right coalition with FdI in the first box. In Lombardy for the Senate it is the center-left coalition in first place, the center-right in third. As regards the four constituencies of the Chamber, in two of these, Lombardia 2 and Lombardia 3, the Vita list, of the deputy Sara Cunial, is in first place, while in the Lombardia 4 constituency the center-left stands out; in the Lombardia 1 college, opens the Italexit list, the list of Gianluigi Paragone.

In Piedmont in the Senate the first place was assigned to the list “Mastella Noi di centro Europeisti”, in second place Italexit. This is followed by the center-right coalitions (Fratelli d’Italia, Lega, Noi moderati and Forza Italia) and center-left (Luigi Di Maio civic commitment, PD, + Europe, Green Alliance and Left). Then there will be 5 Star Movement, Action-Italia Viva-Calenda, Vita, Alternative for Italy-no Green pass, Sovereign and Popular Italy, Popular Union with De Magistris. In the Chamber in the Piedmont 1 district, the first symbol that voters will find on the ballots is that of the 5 Star Movement, then there will be Action Italia Viva Calenda, the center-right coalition, then Italexit, sovereign and popular Italy and the center-center coalition. left (Più Europa, PD, Green and Left Alliance, Civic engagement with Di Maio).

Pasta was used in a historic wooden box in Perugia and Ancona

In Perugia a historical wooden compass was used, which was used for the choice of popular judges destined to deal with criminal trials. At the Court of Appeal of Ancona, however, in the draw phase, the sheets with the symbols were inserted into small balls of dry pasta, fished from time to time from a container. The alternative would have been to tighten them with rubber bands, but the staff considered it more appropriate to insert them into the boccolottini, buying a half-kilo packet of pasta directly at the supermarket.