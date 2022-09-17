IVREA. Electoral aperitif at Palazzo Uffici in the late afternoon of Wednesday 14, organized by the senator of Forza Italia Virginia Tiraboschi with the presence of the Deputy Minister of Economic Development Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. Both politicians are candidates for the Chamber of Deputies in the Piedmont 1 – P02 plurinominal college for the political elections.

There was a large participation of regional and local administrators and supporters who found a copy of the book “Libera”, the senator’s autobiography, waiting for them in every chair.

Tiraboschi explained the importance of this tribute: “I think it is right for a politician to make himself known by writing about himself”.

“Virginia is a person whose seriousness has manifested itself throughout her professional life, together with a visceral love for Ivrea and the Canavese,” said the deputy minister opening his speech at the meeting. – The government led by Mario Draghi has expired and yet we continue to issue decrees to deal with the country’s emergencies. The post-pandemic recovery, which marked a 7% growth in GDP, was followed by the energy crisis which has shown that, in the last thirty years, an energy policy has not been pursued. Another threat today is an inflation of 8% that in ten years will zero the savings of Italians – continued Pichetto Fratin -, and interest rates have also risen, which weigh down the mortgage payments. We need a government with the strength to make choices to give young people a future in terms of salaries and pensions. We are in 20th place in terms of digitization in Europe and with indexes of evaluation of higher education falling worldwide: it is imperative to provide solutions by focusing on training ». “The Canavese is the land that first, with the Community, has valued the person and the sense of belonging: concepts in which the moderate center-right recognizes itself – recalled the candidate, who then concluded – Why vote Forza Italia? Because we are a European people’s party that makes individual freedom and democracy the first flag. Today we have around 400 billion of funds available for recovery: if we invest them well, we will lay solid foundations for the future ».

Senator Tiraboschi specified: «Given the reduction in parliamentarians it was not taken for granted that I was invited to run in second position, after the deputy minister, in the Chamber. Following the appointment of the Olivetti industrial site as a Unesco heritage site, the entire center-right contributed to the creation of the Ico Valley project aimed at strengthening the local system. Today, being united is the trump card for building critical mass as a community in places that have enormous unexpressed potential: we only need to facilitate those who want to invest in Canavese. If I were not elected I would not cease my commitment, because I carry this territory in my heart ».