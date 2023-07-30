Political Instability in Niger Sparks Concerns Over US Economic Support, Says Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Political Instability in Niger Threatens US Economic Support, Says Secretary Blinken

Canberra.- The recent military coup in Niger, which ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, has put the United States‘ economic support for the African nation in doubt, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Nigerien armed forces officers announced on Wednesday that they had successfully removed President Bazoum from power, appointing General Abdourahmane Tchiani as the new head of state. This development adds Niger to the growing list of military regimes in the Sahel, a vast region in West Africa.

Secretary Blinken, currently in Australia as part of a tour of the Pacific, emphasized that the continuation of Niger’s security and economic agreements with the United States is contingent upon the release of Bazoum and the immediate reinstatement of democratic order in Niger.

“Our economic and security partnership with Niger—which amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars—is dependent on the preservation of democratic governance and the restoration of the constitutional order disrupted by the recent actions,” stated Secretary Blinken. “Therefore, this assistance is now at risk as a direct consequence of these actions, further underscoring the urgency for their immediate reversal.”

Despite the clear implications of a coup, Blinken avoided explicitly labeling the situation as such, which would result in Niger losing access to millions of dollars in military and other aid.

During his visit to Brisbane, Secretary Blinken confirmed that he had spoken with President Bazoum on Saturday, without elaborating on the details of their discussion. He also mentioned that regional bodies like the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States are actively working towards finding a resolution and bringing an end to the ongoing unrest in Niger.

As the situation continues to unfold, international attention remains focused on Niger, with concerns about the long-term effects that political instability and military rule could have on the nation’s economy and security. The restoration of democratic governance and the rule of law appear to be critical factors in determining the future trajectory of US support for Niger.

