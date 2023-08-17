Political organizations did not respect public space

Police Station and Municipal Control Agents of Riobamba began the withdrawal of electoral advertising in areas not allowed

Despite the warnings and socialization that the Municipality of Riobamba maintained with representatives of the different political stores and candidates participating in the 2023 Early Elections, several of them disrespected the public space by installing electoral advertising in places and areas that were not allowed.

Thus, during this week, the Police Station and Municipal Control Agents of Riobamba, carry out different tours of the city, removing electoral material, and complying with Ordinance No. 016-2023, which stipulates that the placement of electoral Electoral publicity in public buildings, patrimonial assets, monuments, traffic signs, trees and poles with the installation of banners, guindoles or signs.

In case of breaching this provision, there are economic sanctions for the legal representatives of political organizations. Fabián Codel, director of Municipal Control stated that several meetings have been held with representatives of the National Electoral Council (CNE) for this type of operation; In addition, with the National Police, Civil Traffic Agents, Armed Forces and Municipal Control Agents, various actions are coordinated for the development of the elections to be held on August 20.

Darwin Lliquín, Commissioner

Darwin Lliquin, commissioner of Riobamba, for his part, explained that the withdrawal of electoral propaganda will be carried out in a planned manner, reaching the main avenues and streets of the city, where visual contamination is evident.

