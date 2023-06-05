Political parties and movements will be trained on electoral propaganda

As preparations for what will be the election of governor, mayors, councilors, deputies and mayors of the next month of Octoberthe Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta initiates consultative days directed to political parties and movements, as well as to representatives of significant groups of citizens, whose first theme will be on the norms that govern electoral propaganda, this in order to guarantee the equitable use of the public space, respecting the right of the community.

This advisory is given in accordance with the provisions of article 29 of Law 130 of 1994, so the Mayor’s Office, through the Secretary of Government, extends the invitation to political actors to participate in the socialization on the form, characteristics, places and conditions for the posting of posters, parades, posters, billboards, among other advertising elements, intended to disseminate electoral propaganda.

Those who wish to attend they must prove their participation by sending their name, identification number and the party or movement that they will represent, through the mail of the Secretary of Government This email address is being protected from spam bots. You need to have JavaScript enabled to view it.

The session will take place next Thursday, June 8, in the Blanco room of the District Mayor’s Office, at nine in the morning.