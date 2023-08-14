Home » Political parties or endorsement shops?
Just as in our country any person, whether prepared or not, can run for popularly elected positions without having to meet any requirements other than age, anyone can also set up a political party, just as if they were opening a store or any other business. although, ultimately, that’s what they end up being.

Although a well-informed citizen should hardly keep in mind the names of 10 communities, in Colombia there are 35 political parties with legal status, most of which function as endorsement shops.

Just as it is read, then, under the table, depending on the territorial entity and the position to which one aspires, they sell candidacies for mayors and governors and quotas on the lists for councils, assemblies and the Congress of the Republic.

It would be well worth it for the electoral authorities to review which of these supposed “parties” really are and, if necessary, to promote a reform that would establish some requirements and filters that work to guarantee that the legal entities are truly delivered to political organizations that have a structure and a clear ideological proposal.

Giving validity to garage parties is endorsing an opportunistic political scheme moved by the ideology of money and, therefore, it is a way of promoting corruption in politics, since most of them are set up by characters motivated by the intention of obtaining personal and economic benefits, not for a government model to improve the quality of life of a city, a region or a country.

Clearly, these parties lack a commitment to the public welfare and easily change their positions depending on the circumstances and their interests.

Political parties must have a solid foundation of values, principles and organizational structure, and those that do not meet these requirements should not be recognized as such.

