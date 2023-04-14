An agreement between the national government and the parties of La U, Conservative and Liberal on the health reform project would be further and further away. Apparently, the 133 proposals presented by the three communities would not have been included in the text, which would close the possibility of a consensus between them and the Government.

According to sources consulted by W Radio, the three benches received a new document of the initiative where, once again, the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, and her group in the Congress of the Republic, would not have taken into account the proposals of the three parties.

“Today there would be adjustments in less than 8% of the document, something that is very upsetting to the Conservative Party, which is already analyzing definitively closing that door,” said the aforementioned media.

It is worth remembering that in previous days the director of the U Party, Dilian Francisca Toro, had warned in previous days that, if the 133 modifications that were proposed to the national government were not taken into account, the bench would vote negatively for the health reform.

“The community continues in its purpose of defending a modern health system that takes us to the future, that guarantees the universal principle of saving lives by improving what already exists and not one that returns us to a system that in the past has shown that it does not meet the objective of the State in terms of health”, Toro indicated at the time, according to statements collected by the newspaper El Heraldo.

Toro’s position was supported by the director of the Conservative Party, Efraín Cepeda, who told the same outlet that he would not support the government’s reform until the proposals presented by the three benches were not complied with.

“It is an absolutely unanimous decision of the bench. The party will not support the project filed by the Government until all the proposals filed by the party are complied with, which guarantee a mixed health system, with free choice, which preserves the benefits of health insurance with its current financial protection to the Colombian networks”, stressed Cepeda.

It is worth remembering that among the proposals presented by the benches is to make it clear that it is a mixed health system, that is, with public and private participation, in addition to delimiting the basic concepts of primary health care such as territorial, family , system interoperability, complementary services, among others.

Among the 133 proposals is also to create and define what the functions of the Health and Life Managers will be so that they are administrators of the comprehensive risk in health, including audits and contracting that guarantee their permanence over time.

Cambio Radical filed its own health reform

In the last hours it was also known that on Wednesday, April 12, the Radical Change Party filed its own presentation on health reform before the First Commission of the House of Representatives for the first debate on the statutory bill.

In dialogue with FM Radio, the representative to the Chamber for Radical Change and spokesperson for the health reform party, Carolina Arbeláez, said: “this reform recognizes that the current system has flaws that must be corrected, but we also believe that it must build on what has been built, 30 years of progress cannot be ignored and put the insurance of 98% of Colombians at risk.”

As reported by the newspaper El Heraldo, among what is proposed in the reform presented by the political house is: improving the conditions of health workers, ending labor intermediation and outsourcing, among others. with Infobae

