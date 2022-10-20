In the first “real” post-election Supermedia on September 25, since in the last 2 weeks a number of institutes and polls they have carried out has been reached, sufficient to provide “robust” data.

And these data tell us, even more than last week, that Fratelli d’Italia (+1.2) and Movimento 5 Stelle (+1.3) have taken a decisive step forward in voting intentions, benefiting from the now well-known bandwagon effect.

Instead, the PD is mainly the loser (-1.4), but Lega and Forza Italia also appear to be in poor shape, with the Third Pole above 8% which threatens the 4th place of the Carroccio. In the study we will see how public opinion is reacting to the discussions that animate politics, both the center-right struggling with the formation of the government, and the opposition that is divided on the roles of guarantee.

Here are the Suprmedia projections

LISTING: FDI 27.2 (+1.2) PD 17.7 (-1.4) M5S 16.7 (+1.3) League 8.4 (-0.4) Third Pole 8.2 (+0, 4) Forza Italia 7.6 (-0.5) Greens / Left 3.9 (+0.3) Italexit 2.3 (+0.4) + Europe 2.9 (+0.1) Noi Moderati 1, 0 (+0.1).

COALITIONS 2022: Center-right 44.2 (+0.4) Center-left 24.8 (-1.4) M5S 16.7 (+1.3) Third Pole 8.2 (+0.4) Italexit 2.3 (+0.4 ) Others 3.8 (-1.1) NB: the variations in brackets indicate the deviation from the result of the political elections (25 September 2022). It is necessary to specify that the Supermedia YouTrend / breaking latest news is a weighted average of the national polls on voting intentions. Today’s weighting, which includes surveys carried out from 5 to 19 October, was carried out on 20 October on the basis of the sample size, the date of implementation and the method of data collection. The surveys considered were carried out by the Demos (publication date: 8 October), EMG (18 October), Euromedia (18 October), Noto (13 October) and SWG (10 and 17 October) institutes.