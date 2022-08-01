Home News Political polls, Brothers of Italy and Pd at the top: Quorum / You trend data
Political polls, Brothers of Italy and Pd at the top: Quorum / You trend data

Political polls, Brothers of Italy and Pd at the top: Quorum / You trend data

Confirmed the “growth trend, compared to the last survey” of FdI, which stands at 24.2%, (it was 23.8%), and of the Pd which rises to 23.4% (it was 22.5% ). The League records a 13.5% (+ 0.1%) while the M5S achieves 9.9% (+ 0.1%). FI reaches 8% (-0.3%), Action + Europe 5.2%, (+ 0.3%) Italian Left / Green Europe stands at 4.0% (-0.2%), Italia Viva at 2.6% (+ 0.8%) as ItalExit (+ 0.6%). Together for the future of Di Maio it is at 1.8% (-0.8%) “. This is what emerges from the survey carried out by the research institute Quorum / YouTrend for Sky TG24 released today by the all news channel. of the coalitions, it continues, “the center-right as a whole advances slightly, reaching 46% in the hypothesis in which the M5s does not run with the center-right and center-left coalitions.” “In the hypothesis of a wide field, the center-right reaches almost 50 % (49.8%). The center-left gets 33.2% – we read again – Action and More Europe are estimated at 4.4% in coalition with the PD, instead at 3.3% outside the center-left “. 1,000 interviews carried out between 29 and 31 July 2022 on a representative sample of the Italian population, divided by gender and age shares, stratified by qualification and ISTAT distribution of residence. The general margin of error is +/- 3.1%, with a 95% confidence interval.

