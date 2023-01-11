Home News Political polls, Brothers of Italy is first above 31%: what the data say
Political polls, Brothers of Italy is first above 31%: what the data say

Political polls, Brothers of Italy is first above 31%: what the data say

Brothers of Italy above 31%, at 31.3%, with a gap from the Five Star Movement at 17.7% (but slightly growing) and from the Democratic Party at 14% (slightly at a loss). This is what emerges from the weekly survey (4-9 January 2023) of the opinion poll institute Radar Swg. Even further away is the League, at 8.5%, which loses half a point. Followed by Action at 7.5%, Forza Italia at 6.9%, Alliance Verdi-Left at 3.7%, +Europe at 3%, Italexit at 2.2%, Unione Popolare at 1.6% and finally Noi Moderati 1.1%. The survey method is that of the CATI-CAMI-CAWI survey on a nationally representative sample of 1200 adults.

