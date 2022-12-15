Today’s news is the overtaking of Fratelli d’Italia, after a long “chase”, of the 30% threshold, growing by a further half point in the last two weeks. Overall, the centre-right continues to appear in excellent shape, with the exception of Forza Italia, which drops by 0.4% – as does the Democratic Party which drops to 16.2%. The majority parties increase by 0.6% and they reach 46.6%.

This is the detail for each party

SUPERMEDIA LIST

FDI 30.1 (+0.5) M5S 17.3 (=) PD 16.2 (-0.4) Lega 8.6 (+0.2) Third Pole 7.6 (-0.1) Forza Italia 6.5 (-0.4) Greens/Left 3.6 (-0.1) +Europe 2.6 (+0.1) Italexit 2.2 (-0.1) Unione Popolare 1.7 (-0 ,1) We Moderates 1.4 (+0.3);

SUPERMEDIA COALITIONS

Centre-right 46.6 (+0.6) Centre-left 22.4 (-0.4) M5S 17.3 (=) Third Pole 7.6 (-0.1) Italexit 2.2 (-0.1) Unione Popolare 1.7 (-0.1) Others 2.2 (+0.1).