ROME. The center-right confirms itself ahead of the center-left: if we went to the Brothers of Italy political elections it would be at 24.8%, the Democratic Party at 22.3% and the League at 12.5% ​​and the M5s at 11.6%. This is what we read in the weekly Radar Swg poll.
According to the Forza Italia polling institute it would be 7%, the Action-Italia Viva alliance at 6.8%, the Green Europe-Italian Left coalition at 4%.
And again: Italexit with a comparison at 3.4%, Noi Moderati at 1.6%, + Europe at 1.5% and Civic Commitment at 1.2%.
“There is a survey that gives us 25% and for this I have to thank everyone, because this party, starting from 1%, I did not do it, but thanks to our ruling class and those Italians who listen to what we say »Giorgia Meloni rejoices during a demonstration by the Brothers of Italy in Catania.

