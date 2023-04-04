The Government of Venezuela has expressed its rejection of the decision of the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, to dismiss the last appeal filed against the opening of an investigation for crimes against humanity for the repression and persecution of the opposition and has denounced its “political ends”.

“Once again, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court shows a clearly prejudiced vision in relation to Venezuela, reproducing without consideration the campaigns that seek to instrumentalize the issue of justice and human rights for political purposes,” the Ministry pointed out. of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela in a statement.

Caracas thus denounces this “lawfare” by Khan with “baseless accusations” and defends the appeal filed on February 28 that “disproves all the fallacies of the media and geopolitical aggression launched to accuse Venezuela of alleged crimes against humanity, that have never happened.”

For the Venezuelan government, Khan’s response “confirms that the CPI lacks jurisdiction to hear the facts (…) in light of the provisions of the Rome Statute and the jurisprudence of that international body” and the “use of the institutional framework of the International Criminal Court for political purposes”.

The Scottish prosecutor Karim Khan published a document on March 30 in which he dismissed the last appeal filed by the Venezuelan government because “none of these petitions is well founded.”

The appeal “with the most direct relevance” to the process is the one that questions the powers of the CPI because it maintains that the Venezuelan authorities are already investigating the facts denounced. “The Government of Venezuela has not shown that it has carried out or is carrying out investigations at the national level that are comparable in scope to those being carried out by the Court, Khan underlines in the text.

In addition, Caracas “recognizes that these procedures are not related to crimes and crimes against humanity (…) because they have not occurred in its territory.”

Khan also refutes that the International Criminal Court does not have jurisdiction, that the admissibility criteria are not met, or that due process is being breached in the investigation. “The statement of the Government of Venezuela that there has not been a systematic attack against the civilian population and that crimes have not been committed under a State policy is not consistent with the conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office,” Khan stressed. “The Prosecutor’s Office respectfully considers that none of these petitions is well founded,” he stressed.

The so-called ‘Venezuela I’ process originates from a complaint filed by various countries of the Lima Group and confirmed in February 2018. On the table are the alleged abuses committed by the Chavista forces since April 2017 and, in general terms, the repression of the protests called against the Government of Maduro.

Later, the Venezuelan government asked the CFI to examine whether crimes against humanity have been committed “as a result of the application of illegal coercive measures adopted unilaterally by the United States government” in the case known as ‘Venezuela II’.