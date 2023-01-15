The tax was the most controversial bill in the first leg of Congress last year, lashed out by the opposition, but the political reform, especially from December to here, it seems to have surpassed him. With an aggravating factor for the interests of the Government, because the confrontations for it occur between its own coalition, particularly for the closed list.

For now, the only solution that is at hand to save the project in its second round this year, and for the good health of the coalition, is for the government to call a dialogue with its caucuses before Congress returns to regular sessions. next March, and achieve consensus on the elements that raise the most anger, such as the revolving door that arises when the one-year incompatibility of congressmen to hold public office is suppressed. If so, they could resign and the next day be appointed ministers.

There are also many voices against, not only in the opposition, the provision that withdraws from the Attorney General’s Office the powers to sanction and remove elected officialsleaving this in the hands of the judges of the Republic, as requested by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

In addition, reservations have been expressed regarding the article that establishes 100% state financing of electoral campaigns, since some consider that the use of resources by a State like ours, which is not always efficient, could be cumbersome and delay the arrival of the money.

However, the biggest discussion is about the closed and parity list, that is, made up of the same number of women and men.

The political reform passed in the first round by the majorities that the Government has in Congress, so the opposition embodied in the Democratic Center and the independents led by Cambio Radical could do little.

In the government coalition there have been objections by members of the Green Alliance to the closed list. However, most of them voted in favor in the first round.

However, a supposed mico included in the conciliation of the constitutional reform project was the “vase of Llorente” so that as a block the greens would “rebel” the Government in this matter, announcing in advance that in the second round they will vote against the closed list and other controversial items in the project.

The transitory paragraph that put the Greens against the closed list establishes that the current congressmen would integrate the respective plate in the 2026 elections in the same order in which they were elected for the current Congress.

In this regard, it points out what was approved in the political reform that “for a single time, the order of election may be taken into account, without gender conditioning, of the last constitutional period for the respective corporation.”

This was widely criticized in the government coalition itself because the congressmen would have legislated on this point for their benefit.

“They are organizing to remain the same ones that came to Congress in 2022 and not allow renewal,” said representative Jénnifer Pedraza at the time.

On the closed list, you vote for the party and not for the candidate, as is the case today with the open list or preferential vote.

So the main fear that several congressmen have expressed is that the order in the lines of the list remains in the hands of the party directors and that for this reason they place their friends in the first places according to their political interests.

To counteract this, the political reform establishes that the parties will choose the candidates in internal or inter-party consultations, a kind of primaries.

This does not convince several parliamentarians, such as Senator Jonathan Ferney Pulido, who said that with the closed list they seek to block the arrival in Congress of new leaders who, as in his case, won a seat in the last elections with close to 190,000 votes in the open list. He considered that he, as a young “youtuber”, would never have been placed in the first lines of a closed list.

At the end of last December, the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, announced that “we have to convene some working groups in January and February in which we are going to review with the parties how the closed lists are going to be organized.”

However, the future of the closed list in the political reform is uncertain, according to a survey carried out by this newspaper, finding that the majority of benches do not agree with this system.

Fire friend

A discussion took place in recent days in the government coalition between the Historical Pact and the Alianza Verde bench, as a result of Roy Barreras ordering the latter to help approve the closed list in the political reform, despite the fact that The president of the Senate is aware of the serious objections of this group to how the green light was given to the mechanism in the first round of the project.

It is not the first time that these two forces, key in the coalition that defends the proposals of the government of Gustavo Petro, face each other over the closed list, as it happened at the end of the previous year when the political reform was being processed in the last debates corresponding to the first lap.

The president of the Senate indicated on Twitter that “the Alianza Verde coalition has a responsibility with the change that is essential when aspiring to preside over the next Congress. The origin of the corruption from the base is the list open to drug money and the buying and selling of votes from electoral micro-enterprises”.

Even Barreras considered that “all the other points of the reform could be suppressed (transfuge, compulsory voting, disabilities, etc.), but the closed list is the heart of the anti-clientelist reform. It cannot be that we bet that everything stays the same”.

The parliamentarian added that “to oppose the closed list is to oppose the Peace Agreement incorporated into the Constitution and also to oppose the government’s agenda as a government party. It is to oppose the change of the clientelist system, favoring individual roles”.

Barreras’s words were rejected en bloc by several parliamentarians from the Green Alliance, a group that is responsible for occupying the presidency of the Senate in the next legislature as of July 20.

Senator Angélica Lozano responded to Barreras that “the absolute majority of the Green Party is against the closed list. We do not have a price nor do we give in to blackmail. Voting on the constitutional reform in progress under a conflict of interest to guarantee a certain line, ministry or position, is corruption”.

The closed list is the biggest point of discussion in the Congress of the political reform project.

Majority of the Green Party is against the closed list: Lozano

They defend the project

The representative Heraclito Landínez, coordinator of this project, told EL NUEVO SIGLO that “at this moment there is a strong discussion insofar as the political reform directly touches the way of electing the members of public corporations, and insofar as it touches directly to politicians, especially those who were elected on open lists, since each one is defending their project”.