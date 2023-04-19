Home » «Political regimes in El Salvador, a historical retrospective»: Walter Fagoaga
«Political regimes in El Salvador, a historical retrospective»: Walter Fagoaga

«Political regimes in El Salvador, a historical retrospective»: Walter Fagoaga

The sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke this Tuesday on the Platform program, about the different political regimes in El Salvador, and the importance of knowing the history to understand the construction of the State.

For Fagoaga, in order to build a State, it is necessary to know who participates in power and the distribution of the process.

“Our country has gone through different stages, including anarchic caudillismo from 1821 to 1838”. Subsequently, the coffee chieftaincy arrived in the country, between 1838 and 1931, the time of General Gerardo Barrios, he explained.

He added that between 1931 and 1948 the conservative coffee-growing military dictatorship arrived, from the time of Colonel Osmín Aguirre and General Maximiliano Hernández Martínez, a time in which the military was left as a representation of power.

Subsequently, the bureaucratic military authoritarianism of modernizing structural reform occurred in the years 1970-1976, commented the sociologist.

