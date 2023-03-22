Drug project collapsed

The First Committee of the House of Representatives discussed and archived in its first debate the draft statutory law “in which the fundamental rights to the free development of personality, human dignity and the right to health are protected, promoting good care practices, risk reduction and damage mitigation in the uses and consumption of psychoactive substances in the national territory”. The initiative was authored by the representatives to the Chamber, Daniel Carvalho Mejía and Juan Carlos Lozada Vargas, among others. Representative Duvalier Sánchez stated that “what we were looking for here was to achieve a perspective that would prevent risks and mitigate damage. In this sense, we were not able to convince the majority of our colleagues and a file proposal was made. We lost by three votes, but we are going to insist and present it again in the month of July”.

Leyva did not go and debate was postponed

The Second Commission of the House of Representatives summoned Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva to debate on political control. However, the session was adjourned after voting on the proposition with which the discussion was postponed, since the aforementioned official was not present. Both in this congressional cell and in the plenary sessions against Leyva, government and opposition congressmen want to inquire about issues ranging from the controversy over some appointments in embassies and consulates, to the friction between the Colombian government and its counterparts in Peru or El Salvador. , and even complaints about some internal guidelines in the Foreign Ministry.

Energy transition will not be possible

The senator for Radical Change, Carlos Abraham Jiménez, warned yesterday in the framework of the discussion of the presentation of the National Development Plan in the economic commissions of both legislative bodies, that “the energy transition will not be possible due to the high taxes established by the Government to the new entrepreneurs who want to invest in Colombia”. Several parliamentarians insisted that the Executive’s mining-energy policies are endangering the activity that brings the most income to the national treasury. The presentation of the Plan was approved and will now go to the plenary for consideration.