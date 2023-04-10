La Guajira: urgent school transportation

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation urged the territorial entities of La Guajira to immediately provide the school transportation service for students enrolled in educational institutions in their jurisdictions. The request was made by the La Guajira Regional Attorney for Instruction to the department government, as well as to the mayors of Riohacha, Uribia and Maicao, since more than a month has elapsed since the start of classes and apparently in some of them the service is provided partially, especially in those that have students from ethnic communities and rural areas. The control body pointed out that; The school transport service constitutes a necessary and concrete condition to guarantee access to the fundamental right of education for children, adolescents and young people, especially when there are geographical conditions that make their mobility difficult, as is the case of students living in rural areas. or away from educational venues.

Motion of no confidence in the Chancellor

Next Wednesday the Chamber summoned a plenary session starting at 2 in the afternoon, with the purpose of listening to the Minister of Foreign Relations, Álvaro Leyva Durán, so that he could refer to the matters that were debated in the sessions that he did not attend with and without excuse, and that originated the request for a motion of censure against him. The representative to the Chamber, Erika Sánchez, one of the promoters of this motion of censure, explained that; “It is scheduled for non-compliance with the nine invitations that are made from the Second Commission to the Chancellor based on our political control, which is mandatory and is a legislative function that we have as a congressman.”

Second round of agrarian jurisdiction

Next Thursday the First Committee of the House of Representatives will hold a public hearing to start the second round of the draft legislative act establishing the Agrarian and Rural Jurisdiction, an initiative presented by the national government and which is part of the agrarian reform and to comply with the 2016 Peace Agreement.