Political thermometer: Petro talks about alleged ‘coup’

Petro talks about alleged ‘coup’

President Petro responded to the statements of the former director of Acore, Colonel (r) John Marulanda, who on W Radio said about the political crisis in Peru that there “the reserves were successful in managing to oust a corrupt president.” referring to Pedro Castillo. He added Marulanda that “here, we are going to try to do our best to oust a guy who was a guerrilla.” The Head of State said that: “Why do they conspire for a coup? Because they are terrified that we end impunity. The truth intimidates them so much that they despair. They hide from the courts what society already knows: the enormous corruption in the state and the genocide, violence and terror unleashed on the people, are two sides of the same coin”.

Bills advance in the Senate

The Third Commission of the Senate approved in the third debate the bill through which incentives are adopted to support local initiatives for the commercialization of small farmers. The project, which consists of 14 articles, provides access mechanisms for many people in small businesses to succeed before the State, and now goes to its last debate in the plenary of the corporation. Also in this legislative cell the bill was approved, with a presentation by Senator Imelda Daza Cotes, Comunes Party, which gives incentives to women; promotes the inclusion and participation of women in programs for entrepreneurship, training and their business development.

Hearing on pension reform

The Seventh Commission of the Senate of the Republic will hold a public hearing on the pension reform project presented by the national government next Monday in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander. This initiative is not enough to vote in this legislature that ends on June 20. Meanwhile, the seventh committees of the Senate and the House will hold several public hearings in Congress and in some regions of the country. The biggest discussion is because it is proposed that people who earn up to three minimum wages must join the Colpensiones public fund. Today citizens have the freedom to be in a private fund, if they want, with no restrictions on how much they earn.