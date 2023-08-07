Title: Flooding in China Reveals Political Turmoil and Public Outrage

Subtitle: Former CCP Leaders Applauded for Their Hands-On Approach, CCP Media Attempts to Conceal Xi Jinping’s Lack of Action

August 6, 2023 – The devastating flood that hit Beijing has now spread to Hebei and Tianjin, while Heilongjiang and Jilin are also facing dire straits. However, amidst the torrential flood, none of the Seven Standing Committee members of the Communist Party of China (CCP) have shown up in the disaster areas, as they remain in Beidaihe. This absence has only intensified the already turbulent political situation and public opinion surrounding the flood.

Netizens have taken to social media platforms to praise former CCP leaders Hu Jintao and Li Keqiang for their active involvement in disaster relief efforts. Photos and videos of them personally attending to the affected areas have gone viral. One video shows Hu Jintao delivering supplies with officers and soldiers, while another shows Li Keqiang inspecting floods in Chongqing three years ago. The public’s positive response to their actions highlights the dissatisfaction with the current leadership’s lack of presence during the crisis.

So far, only Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing from the Political Bureau of the CCP has visited Mentougou District of Beijing on August 1 to guide disaster management. On August 5, Zhang Guoqing was once again “appointed by General Secretary Xi Jinping” and rushed to Tianjin to oversee flood control and disaster relief operations.

Amidst the flood in Beijing, a popular online couplet emerged: “the whole city turned into Zhongnanhai due to the rainfall in the capital.” The phrase “Wang Yang enters Beijing” carries both literal and political implications. It refers to the floods engulfing Beijing but also points to Wang Yang, a former member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo who stepped down in March and represents the Youth League faction. Some netizens see this as an expression of dissatisfaction with the current regime and anticipate another power struggle within the CCP leadership.

In response to public opinion, CCP media, such as Xinhua News Agency, published articles praising Xi Jinping’s “personal command” of flood relief efforts from a remote location. The articles highlighted Xi Jinping’s concern for flood prevention and his instructions to ensure the disaster relief efforts are implemented effectively. However, these reports failed to mention why Xi Jinping and other leaders did not personally visit the disaster areas.

Public anger has also been directed at officials who seem more interested in protecting government projects like the Xiong’an New Area than prioritizing flood control measures. The forced flood discharge in Hebei and the resulting flooding in Zhuozhou have caused a significant loss of homes and livelihoods for the affected residents. In an attempt to hide the truth, the CCP’s official media CCTV falsely claimed that some villages in Dominion Prefecture were only “affected by rainfall” and not by the flooding, further fueling public outrage.

Local officials in Zhuozhou have rejected external donations and attempts to intervene in the relief efforts, causing further frustration among the affected population. Reports have emerged of officials hoarding supplies while the people suffer. This has led to widespread distrust in the handling of relief efforts and calls for transparency and accountability.

In contrast to the CCP’s lackluster response to the domestic crisis, the party announced a donation of 10 million RMB in material assistance to Sudan, despite the ongoing floods in many parts of mainland China. This decision has provoked criticism from mainland netizens, questioning the priorities of the CCP government.

As China continues to grapple with the floods and additional disasters, such as the recent earthquake in Shandong, public dissatisfaction is reaching a boiling point. The political situation is becoming increasingly unstable, and netizens and citizens alike are demanding answers and accountability from their leaders during these challenging times.

