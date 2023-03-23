According to the norms of the Code of Democracy, in the last elections (February 5), political parties had to comply with the 30% participation of women as heads of list, however, political violence, especially in digital media, He stopped his participation.

The executive director of the Citizen Participation Corporation, Ruth Hidalgo, told Diario Crónica that “democracy needs women, public policies have to be made with a female vision —because we are more than 50% of the Ecuadorian population— and it is precisely what is limited. We are working to overcome that gap that has not been eliminated to date, ”she said.

Also, they monitored the application of 30% of women heads of the list, in relation to 2018 where only 12 women reached the prefectures and mayors; this 2023 there were 42, however, “now the debate focuses on the quality of people who arrive because since there is no structure in the political parties and movements there is still no professionalization of women who exercise politics and rather the organizations choose well-known personalities like queens, show business presenters, among others”.

He added that the task is there and they aspire that this situation changes and professionals go to hold public positions.

For her part, Rocío Rosero Garcés, president of the National Coalition of Women, told this newspaper that violence against women in politics is not only an obstacle to their individual participation but also to democracy, which ultimately affects parity.

“The base was 30%, but it was only met in provincial governments, while in the mayoralties and parish councils it is still a long way off —they still continue to vote for men—, I think awareness is needed for society to support women” , he referred. (YO)

In the province of Loja, only one woman was elected mayor: Janet Guerrero Luzuriaga, in Catamayo.