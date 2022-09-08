Visit to the former Olivetti complex for the former leader of the Democratic Party. “Not just archeology, let’s think about reindustrialisation”

IVREA. Visit to Ivrea, Monday 5, by the outgoing group leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber Debora Serracchiani, leading candidate for the plurinominal in the Piedmont 1 – P01 district in the Chamber of Politics of 25 September. A large representation of local representatives of the Democratic Party, together with entrepreneurs and authorities, welcomed the honorable on her arrival at the Ivrea Visitor’s center in the heart of the Unesco site. In front of the model that reproduces the latter, the history of its industrial and architectural development was outlined to the deputy, before moving on to the imposing Salone dei 2000 where the project for the recovery and use of the buildings was discussed.

“This is a sacred place for work in Italy and it is important, due to its strong roots, that it be valued, not only as an industrial archeology but also for a large national reindustrialization project that would bring together local realities and government by combining those new skills that serve to face the ecological transition, ”said Serracchiani.

Ivrea, a stop in the city of Debora Serracchiani (Pd)

«We are moving towards the electric – he added – and places like this are able to offer the software that was born here well before this revolution was thought of. We believe this is a great investment that the country can make ». With her, also the outgoing honorable member of the Democratic Party Francesca Bonomo, who was also re-nominated for the plurinominal to the Chamber, who continued on the subject: “I have been collaborating with administrators, entrepreneurs and trade unions at the territorial level and the Development Agency for ten years. del Canavese was born to enhance the Olivetti past and also to look at Ivrea towards the future. By including these places in a national project, also connected to the hypothesis of the gigafactory in Scarmagno and to other mechatronics and automotive realities in the area, Ivrea can become a national pole of the transition to electricity ». Serracchiani concluded speaking of programs: «The Democratic Party thinks not only of emergencies such as expensive energy but also of an idea of ​​a nation based on work, the environment, women and young people. We want to give a future and not simply be satisfied with a present that is and will be extremely difficult. The Democratic Party represents the center left and also that moderate part that is no longer on the right of Meloni and Salvini. Every vote given to us means investing in this alternative; every vote in the Terzo Polo or in the 5 Star Movement is a vote indirectly given to Meloni ».