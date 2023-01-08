Goodbye to Peppino Zangrando. He passed away yesterday afternoon, in his home Belluno, one of the longest established lawyers in Belluno. He was 91 years old and hadn’t been well for a few days now. What then is only a lawyer is very simplistic for someone like Zangrando, because in the course of his life he has done many other things and always to the best of his ability: from the manager of the Italian Communist Partyto the first municipal and then provincial councilor.

He was born in Perarolo of Cadore on February 8, 1931 and had lived there Resistence as a teenager already very busy, before founding the Youth Front, which at the time was an organization that brought together young people close to social-communist ideals. In addition, he was the first secretary of the Italian Federation of Young Communists, before becoming a leader of the most important party of the Italian Left. He graduated in Law in 1954 at the University of Padua and, after his marriage, he dedicated himself mainly to the legal profession, dealing, among other things, with the protection of civil parties both in the L’Aquila trial for the Vajont disaster and to that of Bologna for the massacre in the Valle del Biois.

He was also a lawyer for the National Committee of Solidarity in favor of partisans prosecuted for acts of war and for seven years he was president of the Belluno Bar Association. Returning to his political commitment, he was a municipal and provincial councilor in Belluno for 25 years. He is also active in the city section of the National Association of Italian Partisans and in the Belluno Historical Institute of the Resistance, for which he has published several essays, including “From the Resistance to the Vajont. Memoirs of a militant” and “Spain great love. Belluno anti-fascist volunteers in defense of the Spanish Republic 1936-1939”.

His disappearance caused great emotion throughout the province, because he was very well known: «He was a person of uncommon intelligence», explains the lawyer Gino Sperandio, «seen from a distance, he could have seemed a very rough man, in reality he was extremely affable, as well as a decent person. Throughout his existence, he spent himself helping the weakest. His commitment, in various fields, bears witness to this. I will always remember his big voice and also his great altruism ».