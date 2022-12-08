Giorgia Meloni wins on all social media, Salvini is declining and Berlusconi maintains slow but constant growth. Again this year, the report by DeRev – the digital strategy, communication and marketing company specializing in building positioning and online reputation – analyzed the social profiles of Italian politicians, revealing the strengths and weaknesses of the online positioning of exponents of government and opposition.

Who grows and who loses

According to the performance index drawn up by DeRev on the basis of some indicators, including engagement (user affection) and growth in followers, Meloni wins by a measure on social media. In the period covered by the analysis, his followers on the various platforms in fact grew by 608,869 units (+14.19%), and he doubled the average performance index compared to 2021, reaching 92%. In second and third place are Calenda and Conte, respectively with 52 and 42% average performance.

Matteo Salvini’s performance stands at 31%, but his audience remains the largest ever on the political scene and in the last month he has seen an increase in the number of followers of around 60,000 users. Followed by the only leader who recorded a drop in the performance index, Enrico Letta, who dropped from 45.33% to 27%.

In penultimate position we find Silvio Berlusconi with a 23% and last is Matteo Renzi with an average performance of 16%.

Meloni softens the tone and wins

The analysis was closed on December 1, 2022 and analyzed the performance of 7 Italian leaders on four platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok). First of all, he notes a change in the communication of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. «Already in the course of 2021 he had begun to soften the tones, preparing a more institutional figure – reports the CEO of DeRev, Roberto Esposito – a physiological parable, but not obvious in its simplicity. In fact, Meloni has a slice of loyalists accustomed to very different tones, and the risk of dissatisfying them was strong ».

A danger that will remain perpetually around the corner, but in the meantime the prime minister “has managed to switch from political communication to dutifully institutional one, while regularly cultivating the base with reassuring messages on her intention to keep the commitments made during the electoral campaign”.

Salvini “shadow premier” and Berlusconi “noble father”

Salvini has returned to a “bold” use of social media: “From his Facebook, Instagram and TikTok profiles – reads the report – he sends messages with the intention of arousing media controversy and thus dictating the political agenda, adopting the attitude of a shadow prime minister”. According to DeRev, Salvini’s messages do not focus exclusively on the issue of infrastructure and transport, his new government post, but rather the political leader prefers to range between various topics and refer to the news in order “not to close in on his role and speak to his own electorate ».

As already in the electoral campaign, writes DeRev, Silvio Berlusconi “continues to build a character who presents himself as the noble father of this government, advancing an idea of ​​wisdom and experience that derives from a long political and institutional history, projected to the role of mediator between the other majority leaders. On his social networks, he has a low average daily publication (0.87%) but manages to choose tones and contents on which to focus, which allows him a slow but constant growth of followers.

Calenda king of Twitter, Renzi avoided by measure

Among the ranks of the opposition, however, Carlo Calenda stands out, which is transversal to all platforms, with the exception of TikTok, and a strong presence in particular on Twitter. Direct style, he does not spare the opposition and stands as Meloni’s interlocutor. With an average of 7.8 appearances per day, he is the leader who posts the most and has positioned himself as a point of reference for the Third Pole, narrowly avoiding Matteo Renzi, who lately posts very little and mostly in the book of he.

Conte’s fan base and Letta’s communicative weakness

Enrico Letta, the report points out, “confirms himself as a much less incisive and relevant leader” than his political opponents, who “has a one-way dialogue with members of the Democratic Party, despite the fact that this strategy has already shown its inadequacy during the electoral campaign. The trend of weakness on Instagram continues, which at this point is configured as structural and essentially due to the inability to speak to a younger audience”.

As for Giuseppe Conte, DeRev defines him as “tarnished”. «Since the vote he has continued to record a small but constant hemorrhage of followers (-8,945 on Instagram and -4,587 on Facebook in the reference period) – we read – These are insignificant numbers since Conte still has a very large fan base, inferior in size only to Salvini’s, however it is also an indicator of how his communication has lost its incisiveness and effectiveness, especially on mainstream social networks”. Instead, he took to Twitter, “where the interest of insiders is most concentrated”.

And politicians are TikTok

On the last of the mainstream social networks in order of arrival, TikTok, the only one who has achieved a good result for now is Salvini. It reaches an engagement of 3.62%, followed by Giuseppe Conte with 3.01%. The others who settle around the “zero point” are far apart, with the exception of Giorgia Meloni who records a 2.52%. «For the leader of the League, however, it is a half-success – warns the report – the majority of users, in fact, follow him to mock him. He proves that a purely numerical datum does not give the correct perception of a communication performance ».