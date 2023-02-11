From the mayoress Claudia López to the renowned lawyer Iván Cancino, they spoke out before the sudden loss of former mayor Samuel Moreno.

After spending several hours in critical condition, the former mayor of Bogotá, Samuel Moreno Rojas died at the Military Hospital. Moreno, convicted of the ‘merry-go-round’ of hiring, was reportedly hospitalized on February 9 after suffering a heart attack in his cell at the Police School of the National Police.

The director of the hospital, Clara Galvis, confirmed the death of the former local president, who had several organs compromised due to the vascular accident.

On March 8, 2016, he received his first sentence due to these events. The foregoing, confirming his improper participation in contracts and bribery. In January 2017, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

His death was recorded by the military hospital around 6:30 in the afternoon on February 10. According to the health institution: he “presented a refractory shock until he presented cardiac arrest.” The statement from the Military Hospital confirmed at the same time, the presence of his family at his death.