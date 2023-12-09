The news swirling around Qin Gang’s alleged death has sparked a flurry of rumors and speculations across various news outlets. According to a report from POLITICO, Qin Gang may have died, but a famous Japanese journalist has expressed skepticism, calling it “fake news.”

In a different report from Voice of America Chinese website, there is a U.S. hot search claiming that Putin had reported Qin Gang and Li Shangfu. The report questions whether Qin Gang’s alleged death and Li Keqiang’s sudden passing are part of Stalin’s purges. Additionally, Moody’s is said to be scared after downgrading China’s sovereign credit rating, as Chinese people appear to be seeking a talisman for outbound travel amid the chaos.

Adding to the confusion, The Epoch Times News Network suggests that a coup might be brewing within the Chinese Communist Party in connection to the Qin Gang case. This analysis further adds to the complexity of the situation.

Furthermore, RFI – Radio France Internationale reported on Lin Baohua’s alternative thinking in the political, military, and economic chaos of the Communist Party of China, suggesting that there are various perspectives on the matter.

Lastly, Look at China highlighted an unfolding scene where Xi Yizun’s status and the exhaustion of the Chinese Communist Party are in jeopardy, and included a video for reference.

The contrasting reports and analyses from different news sources create a tangled web of information regarding the news of Qin Gang’s alleged death, leaving readers and audiences with more questions than answers. The conflicting accounts and speculations emphasize the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the topic.