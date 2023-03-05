The minister, who governs in NRW together with the Greens, has problems with the Green Minister of Agriculture. She accuses him of an ideological policy at the expense of the pig farmers, reports the WDR. “The hut is slowly starting to burn,” she said. Gorißen therefore warned of a “structural break” and a “clear cut” in pig farming.

In addition, there is hardly any direct exchange between the Federal Minister and the Minister of Agriculture in the most populous federal state. Gorißen told journalists that Özdemir had her cell phone number. But she doesn’t have his number.

Özdemir is aiming for a five-stage model for his new label. This should then tell consumers how much space the animals had during fattening and how comfortable their stalls were. Depending on the type of husbandry, the prices of the higher husbandry levels can then be considerably more expensive.

Consumers who want to buy organic meat, for example, then have to pay “four, five, maybe even six times the price” compared to goods from the “stall” type of housing, says organic farmer Klaus Bird from Kamp-Lintfort to WDR. In 2020, however, not even 1% of all pigs in Germany were kept as organic pigs.

What also won’t work from Bird’s point of view: getting consumers to spend significantly more money on other animal husbandry in five to six years. “Other solutions may then have to be found,” says the organic farmer to WDR.