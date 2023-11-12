Politics has to take action here: Halver: Germany is not growing as quickly as it could! – Video

In their current annual report, economists see a recovery in the German economy in the coming year. Good news, says Robert Halver, head of capital market analysis at Baader Bank.

In the wO-TV interview, the stock market professional also warns of the major problems that Germany is currently facing. He emphasizes that Germany will grow, but will still not be able to fully exploit its potential. Taxes, bureaucracy and energy supply in particular are points that politicians urgently need to address.

Halver praises the federal government’s recent efforts to reduce bureaucracy and reduce electricity prices for industry. But he warns that further steps are necessary to advance Germany economically. This includes improving education, targeted immigration of skilled workers and tax relief.

Halver also addresses the need for a stronger equity culture in Germany in order to secure long-term growth opportunities and stable retirement provision. He proposes creating tax incentives to encourage private equity savings and to involve citizens more closely in the productive capital market. Watch the full interview now!

Moderation: Martin Kerscher, text: Julian Schick, wallstreetONLINE Central editorial office

Latest videos from wallstreetONLINE central editorial team

More videos from wallstreetONLINE central editorial team

Share this: Facebook

X

