There is an imbalance in the current election campaign. The parties make propaganda in the weeks when the climate crisis is manifesting itself in the most evident way, yet the issue is not the subject of debate.

While the Po valley is gripped by drought, politicians speak of alliances and strategies. While the Mediterranean Sea records a temperature 5 degrees higher than the seasonal average, leaders are busy negotiating on the composition of the constituencies.

It is as if the political class had given up the task of interpreting problems and proposing solutions. It is as if the parliamentarians have decided to dance to the rhythm of the Titanic orchestra, looking away from the approaching iceberg.

Because the drought that today affects the Po basin is not an anomaly, but the result of a trend that we can now define as the new normal. Because if the sea warms up at this speed, it means that the composition of the aquatic fauna and flora changes. Because if the glaciers retreat, it means that a supply of fossil water that has always existed and that is used in the plains for the most disparate uses is lacking.

All these aspects concern the daily life of all of us and should be the priorities of politics. Instead, movements and activists, such as those who gathered in Turin this week for the Climate social camp, the international camp of Fridays for future, are dealing with it.

Boys and girls from all over Europe and also from the southern hemisphere confronted each other on the environmental emergency. They imagined solutions, new development models, overturning production paradigms. In short, they have made politics.

It is surprising that none of those who aspire to be elected to parliament have had the curiosity to go and have a look, to listen, to confront each other. The crisis we are going through requires just this: a political class that pays attention to what is happening, that listens to the demands of civil society and that imagines even radical solutions, without minimizing the extent of the crisis we are going through. If it doesn’t, the impact with the iceberg could prove particularly painful.