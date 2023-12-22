Home » Poll: Vázquez in 1-0 against Alavés Real’s best
Poll: Vázquez in 1-0 against Alavés Real's best

Poll: Vázquez in 1-0 against Alavés Real's best

Real Madrid can hardly get past a draw away from home against Deportivo Alavés in LaLiga. But then: Lucas Vázquez heads in the second minute of injury time after a corner from Toni Kroos to make it 1-0! This means that the Royals are back at the top of the table after FC Girona’s previous 1-1 draw at Real Betis. Both are level on points, but Real has the better goal difference. The direct comparison only applies after the return games have been completed.

In front of 19,275 spectators at the Estadio Mendizorrotza, the guests were too harmless offensively for long stretches. From the 54th minute onwards they were outnumbered due to a red card against Nacho Fernández. The captain had kicked an opponent in the Achilles tendon from behind. Who was Real’s best? At the REAL TOTAL-Opinion poll Match winner Vázquez was chosen just ahead of assist provider Kroos.

Poll: Vázquez in 1-0 against Alavés Real's best

Real Madrid can hardly get past a draw away from home against Deportivo Alavés in LaLiga. But then: Lucas Vázquez heads in the second minute of injury time after a corner from Toni Kroos to make it 1-0! This means that the Royals are back at the top of the table after FC Girona's previous 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

