Polleit in an interview: “Interest rates will be lowered sooner than many expect”

Interest rates at record levels are also causing fears of a new debt crisis to flare up again. Economist Torsten Polleit speaks on wO-TV about the reasons and consequences of the dilemma.

Martin Kerscher: Professor Polleit, did the national debt crisis actually ever go away?

Torsten Polleit: That’s a legitimate question, because government debt has continued to rise in recent years. What made things easier for the public debt situation was, of course, the low interest rates. You could take out new loans with low interest costs, and, above all, you could refinance the debts that were coming due with new loans, which also had a very low interest rate.

However, that has now changed, and short-term interest rates in particular have been raised significantly. On both sides of the Atlantic. And now, of course, the debt situation has changed dramatically.

