Pollution at Los Cocos Beach in Santa Marta

From the early hours of the morning of this August 14, a group of fishermen who were preparing to start their work day noticed a dark spot in the sea off Playa Los Cocos.

The journalistic team INFORMER moved to the beach, which is located a few meters from the Santa Marta Marinaand it was possible to confirm that a substance, similar to motor grease, was scattered in the water.

Likewise, the people residing in the buildings in the sector took photographs of the grease stain that was visible in the sea and that little by little was diluted along the width of the beach.

In the place were some fishermen, who in dialogue with THE REPORTER They pointed out that from very early on they noticed the strange liquid that was spilled into the sea, affecting the species and the marine ecosystem of Playa Los Cocos.

Even fishing was affected, since most of the fish came out covered in the oily substance. So far it has not been possible to confirm if it was a boat that usually docks in the sector.

However, this situation represents a risk for the preservation of the marine ecosystem of Santa Marta. Likewise, it affects the public health of the people who use Playa Los Cocos.

