Polo Polo said that Petro “kneeled” Colombia to terrorism

Chamber representative Miguel Abraham Polo Polo attacked President Gustavo Petro after learning of the death of a four-year-old girl in the middle of a combat between the National Army and Farc dissidents in the town of San Miguel, in the village of Villa Esperanza in the municipality of La Plata (Huila).

On Twitter, representative Polo Polo said that the president “Petro brought our country to its knees to terrorism” and that “war and terror returned” to Colombia.

“A 4-year-old girl was killed by bullets from the FARC narcoterrorist group, an innocent girl who should be playing and being happy. The left, the historical pact and Petro are silent. That is the total peace of her. Let the whole world know that there is no peace in Colombia, war and terror have returned, and while that is happening, Guerrilla Petro proposes to pardon the terrorists, name them peace managers, and establish regional “peace” zones (which will be other Caguan). Petro brought our country to its knees to terrorism. It is urgent to take action!”.

According to the information provided by the Military Forces, men from the GAO-r Dagoberto Ramos opened fire on the uniformed officers, in confrontations in which the civilian population was caught in the crossfire. In this regard, the response of the dissident group came, which pointed out to the uniformed officers that they had caused the death of the minor.

Despite the fact that the minor was transferred to the San Antonio de Padua hospital in the municipality of La Plata, she arrived without vital signs, so her death was confirmed.

“In the event, a minor was injured, who received first aid from the combat nurse of the military unit; However, despite her efforts, unfortunately she loses her life, ”the Army confirmed in a press release.

The public order situation in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Plata (Huila) is tense, due to the confrontations between the National Army and the Farc dissidents.

The dissidents of the Farc blamed the Army for the death of the girl

In a statement, released on social networks, the Ismael Ruiz front of the Western Bloc Comandante Jacobo Arenas of the Farc dissidents accused members of the Infantry Battalion No. 26 Cacique Pigoanza of the Ninth Brigade, who according to the subversives opened fire; version that contradicts what was said by the FF. mm. in a previous statement.

“The Army irresponsibly shoots indiscriminately, wounding a four-year-old girl. This situation worsens when the entry of the ambulance that was going to extract the girl to a hospital is prevented, resulting in the tragic event that today (Thursday) moves the entire country, the death of the girl at the hands of of the National Army”

They also blamed the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, and the Secretary of the Government of Huila, Andrés Mauricio Muñoz, who, according to what was said by the dissidents, “prioritize the war.” And they are unaware of the alleged desire for peace of this criminal organization, led by alias Iván Mordisco.

“This can only be the product of the blindness of the National Government, which prioritizes war, rather than progress in the installation of a dialogue table.”

Soldier who tried to revive a murdered girl in Huila: “I would have given everything to be me and not her”.

Private Carlos Manuel Pamplona Galeano, from the Army’s Ninth Brigade, who performed first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the girl, spoke to Noticias Caracol and recounted the events.

“When I arrived, the girl was on the floor, I began to control the bleeding, when I looked, she was already pale, I proceeded to control the bleeding and then I controlled it orally because her tongue was relaxing and she was swallowing it. And there I tried as much as possible to channel her, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t through the vein and there I checked vital signs and she was very weak, so I proceeded to do resuscitation ”

The soldier also said that what he had to live and felt when trying to revive the minor: “It is a feeling that I do not wish on anyone, the truth is, feeling how the life of a little girl depends on one’s hands is something heartbreaking (sic), because the father was literally asking him to save her, it literally breaks one’s heart.

“At those moments, the father told me: ‘save her, please save her, please help her’ and I told him, “please, we are trying as much as possible, I know we will be able to save her””

He also recounted how he felt after having the little girl in his arms:

“My heart was breaking, helplessness destroys my sense of not having been able to save the girl, but remembering that moment is hard. It remains for me to try to do the best possible, to give everything for that little girl so that her parents could enjoy her for a long time. But unscrupulous people, that the truth is doing a lot of damage to this country, ended the life of that little girl, the truth is something unfair. The truth would have given everything to be me and not her. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

