Polygamy will vibrate in the ‘Concert of concerts 35 years’

The next 28 of JulyBogotá will live a historical musical day, the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín will be the scene of the ‘Concert of concerts 35 years’a show that will remember that day that marked the history of music in Colombia.

Miguel Mateos, Polygamy (with Andrés Cepeda, Juan Turbay, Freddy Camelo, Gustavo Gordillo and Cesar López), Yordano, Unlimited Company, The Union of Rafa Sanchez, Ekhymosis, Duncan Dhu, The Fly, Dead Bullfighters, Dangerous Liaisons, The Fourth Soda with a great tribute to Soda Stereoy velvetywill be the artists who will remind the thousands of attendees, those songs that have marked an era.

Listen to the interview with Polygamy:

