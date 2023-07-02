Home » Polygon Labs Unveils More Details About Polygon 2.0 From CoinTelegraph
News

Polygon Labs Unveils More Details About Polygon 2.0 From CoinTelegraph

by admin
Polygon Labs Unveils More Details About Polygon 2.0 From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Polygon Labs reveals more details about Polygon 2.0

Polygon Labs, creator of the Polygon network, has proposed an architecture for its next project: Polygon 2.0. In a June 29 blog post, the team explained that the new project will consist of four different levels, which will combine to create a network of networks linked together through . If approved by the validators, Polygon 2.0 will also feature an aggregator that will make bridge transactions “near instantaneous and atomic.”

“Today, we are excited to introduce the Polygon 2.0 architecture, designed to provide unlimited scalability and unified liquidity, thus transforming Polygon into the Value Layer of the Internet!”

