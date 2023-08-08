Polytechnic network, the Region strengthens post-diploma investment — Emilia-Romagna Region

The Region strengthens the investment in training courses post diploma, based on collaboration with companies to allow participants to alternate training sessions in the classroom and periods of practical training on the job. It is the offer of Polytechnic networkprogrammed by the Region with total resources for 31.5 million euros to provide young people and adults technical and scientific skills requested by the companies of Emilia-Romagna to support the processes of innovation, smart specialization, ecological and digital transition and to increase the attractiveness of investments.

The two-year courses of the Foundations of the Higher Technical Institutes (Its)the annual paths of Higher technical education and training (Ifts) and the shortest paths to achieve professional qualifications highly specialized (Higher education).

The paths are funded by the Region with national and regional resources European Social Fund Plus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

