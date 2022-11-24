The idea is simple: if there are large areas of uncultivated land where intensive agriculture cannot be practiced for protection reasons and where it is expensive to cut the grass periodically, how can the problem be solved in an environmentally compatible way? With a return to the roots, explains Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park that he opened the gates of the excavations to a flock of sheep.
See also Big company Morning Post | Online education continues to layoffs, Kuaishou 3.88 billion stocks will soon be lifted, stock prices plummet_Adjustment