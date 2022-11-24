Home News Pompei green, sheep grazing to look after the greenery in the excavations
Pompei green, sheep grazing to look after the greenery in the excavations

Pompei green, sheep grazing to look after the greenery in the excavations

The idea is simple: if there are large areas of uncultivated land where intensive agriculture cannot be practiced for protection reasons and where it is expensive to cut the grass periodically, how can the problem be solved in an environmentally compatible way? With a return to the roots, explains Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park that he opened the gates of the excavations to a flock of sheep.

