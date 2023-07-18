Poncho Zuleta recovers from surgery in Bogotá; he will soon return to the stage

The Vallenato music singer Poncho Zuleta Díaz is recovering from the surgical procedure carried out on his eyes at the Ocular Surgery Society, in Bogotá.

Also read: They criticize Poncho Zuleta for denying a fan a photo

According to information provided by his communications team, the teacher was intervened by the ophthalmologist Juan Pablo Castañeda Borrero “beginning on Friday the 14th with the first operation on the right eye and on July 17 it ended with the left eye”.

Poncho Zuleta will be incapacitated for 12 days and then will continue with his concert tour, starting on July 28 in Panama.

Do not stop reading: “Envy damages friendships”: Diego Daza’s hint on his social networks

“We thank all the media, friends and followers of the artist, who from day one were very attentive to his evolution and included him in their prayers.”reads the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

