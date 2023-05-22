Home » Poncho Zuleta was dispatched on social networks
Poncho Zuleta was dispatched on social networks

A message published by the minstrel of Vallenato music Poncho Zuleta surprised his followers on Twitter. The singer gave his opinion on social networks and the way in which users make their judgments on various topics.

Social networks are nothing more than a courtroom where every correct or incorrect comment will be judged by people who do not have sufficient criteria to provide any type of opinion based on their particular world.Zuleta wrote.

In addition, he insinuated that all these actions were due to the hatred that some people feel and that is expressed with insults on social networks. “Hate is ending the world”, he added.

The reactions did not wait and more than one follower commented on it: “Greed, inequality, injustice and impunity is what is ending the world” and “Certainly Poncho”, expressed some agreeing with the ‘Golden Lung’.

